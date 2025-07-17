The Brief Dulles marks milestone as crews place final beam for new concourse. Concourse E opens fall 2026 with 14 gates and AeroTrain access. TSA may ease liquid limits as travel rules evolve.



Travelers passing through Dulles International Airport will soon see major upgrades taking shape as the facility’s concourse expansion moves forward.

Crews will install the final steel beam for Concourse E on Thursday morning. Set to open in fall 2026, the new concourse will feature 14 gates, a United Airlines lounge, state-of-the-art restrooms, and direct AeroTrain access. It is expected to replace the aging C/D concourse.

Concourse E takes shape

What we know:

The project is part of the Dulles International Airport Master Plan, recently approved by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority board. Additional plans include new runways, a traffic control tower, and the eventual retirement of the airport’s iconic mobile lounges, also known as ‘people movers.’ Walking long distances between gates is a common complaint cited by passengers - something the new concourse aims to address.

Pending FAA approval, several upgrades are already underway to accommodate growing passenger traffic, which is projected to increase by more than 30% over the next five years. Officials credit the increase to the Silver Line extension and expanded direct flight options.

READ MORE: Inside the shoe bomb plot that changed airport security – and why the rule is now ending

Travel rules may change

Beyond the airport, travel protocols are also evolving. TSA has dropped its "shoes off" screening requirement, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the agency may eliminate the 3.4-ounce liquid rule.

READ MORE: TSA ending shoe removal policy during airport security screenings

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Dulles International Airport marks major milestone in concourse expansion