Dulles Greenway court battle over increased fees continues

More drama will play out in a courtroom concerning the rates for the Dulles Greenway.

The owners of the Greenway are pushing to overturn a Virginia Supreme Court decision that upheld a block on a massive toll hike.

What we know:

Commuters told FOX 5 that getting on the Greenway is already expensive.

Atlas Arteria, the owners of the Greenway, say the federal case, which was stayed in anticipation of the Supreme Court of Virginia decision, will now proceed.

The Greenway owner's pending federal case alleges "constitutional violations distinct from those decided by the Supreme Court of Virginia."

A spokesperson with Toll Road Investors Partnership II, which owns the Greenway, emailed FOX 5 saying the owners are seeking compensatory, declarative, injunctive and other relief, unavailable to them in the Supreme Court of Virginia’s appeal.

What they're saying:

FOX 5 spoke with commuters about these latest developments.

"I don’t take the Greenway all that often, so as I understand it, the money does not go back into the local community. So I can appreciate that people aren’t looking for increased rates, especially if it’s not being funneled back in to the Loudoun County residents," one Ashburn resident told FOX 5.

FOX 5 also reached out to the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority.

A spokesperson confirms that there is no toll rate increase on the table currently but did not address any plans to appeal that decision since the authority does not operate the Greenway.

Right now, it’s about $5.80 and it could have gone up to more than $8 during peak hours if the rate hike proposal was granted.