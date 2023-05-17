Dulles Airport may add VIP facility with separate security, private chauffeurs, and more

A new VIP experience may be coming to Dulles Airport – for those who can afford it.

The Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority says they are always looking for ways to distinguish themselves by providing new and innovative services to customers. Now, they're looking into building a new, state-of-the-art, VIP services facility on Compass Drive at Dulles International Airport.

The facility would have its own, separate TSA and luggage check-in service, allowing passengers to bypass the typically busy terminal traffic. Travelers would even have the option of being chauffeured directly to their plane in a private vehicle. The high-class experience also includes amenities like food and bar service, private suites, restrooms, WiFi, and secure parking.

Right now, LAX in Los Angeles has a similar VIP service for travelers, and Atlanta and Denver may be working on something similar at their airports.