Drought watch prompts water conservation efforts in Maryland

Do you leave the water running when you brush your teeth? If so, Maryland officials are asking residents in parts of the state to stop.

It’s among several recommendations being made after a drought watch was issued for Western Maryland and portions of Central Maryland as well.

"We’re not imposing any mandatory restrictions, but we want the public to be aware that groundwater levels are low for this time of year," explained Lee Curry, the director of the water and science administration at the Maryland Department of the Environment.

Related article

The affected region includes Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, and Washington Counties. Customers served by either the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission or the Baltimore City public water systems are exempt.

In addition to turning off the water while brushing your teeth, officials also recommend taking short showers instead of baths and limiting how many residents water their lawns.

"It’s a tough one," Michael Beck said Tuesday in Poolesville. "I’ve had a tough time with my yard."

Other residents like Erika Myers, told FOX 5 they’d at least give some of the recommendations a try.