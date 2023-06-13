Tap water taste, odor changes affecting hundreds of thousands of Marylanders

Foul-smelling and tasting water is impacting hundreds of thousands of people across Maryland.

And the drought we are currently in is what's being blamed.

WSSC Water said the drought conditions are causing a spike in algae in the Potomac River and more specifically, a naturally occurring compound called Geosmin. That's resulting in stinky tap water for residents in Montgomery and Prince George's counties.

Most important to note is that WSSC Water says it is safe to drink and use.

Jim Irvine is the public affairs manager with WSSC Water.

He said the issue is impacting people who get their water from the Potomac Water Filtration Plant — roughly 60% of WSSC Water's 1.9 million customers.

Irving said they have been getting tons of calls and complaints about it all week long. But WSSC Water says it is not harmful, it is safe to drink – and boiling your water or flushing your systems is not going to help with that smell or taste.

Irvine said they added carbon to the water treatment process on Tuesday to help.

"It is completely safe," Irvine said. "But we again understand aesthetically, it's not the best. Because carbon is what is used to reduce the amount in our treatment plant, it's also true in your home. So if you have the filter in your fridge or if you have a Brita filter, that is going to dramatically reduce the odor issue."

FOX 5 spoke to several people who said they haven't noticed the issue much, because they primarily drink bottled or filtered water anyway.

One 9-year-old girl said she noticed, and she did not like it.

"The very faint taste and smell of nail polish remover," is how Ruby Squire described it.

Ferha Mohammed, another Montgomery County resident, said bottled water is always a must-have on her grocery list.

"Now that you say it and I think about it, I never thought it was right to have to buy water, but if it doesn't taste right, that's what I have to do," Mohammed said.

WSSC Water said they are hoping the issue is resolved in the coming week with the addition of the carbon, but rain in the forecast to raise river levels would be the biggest help.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact WSSC at 301-206-4002 or email waterqualityinquiry@wsscwater.com.