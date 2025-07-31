Driver in viral Lamborghini, Cybertruck street race sentenced to jail time

The Brief The man seen driving a Lamborghini in a viral video where he was racing a Cybertruck has been sentenced to jail time. Carlos Montero was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 85 days suspended. Sentencing for the driver of the Cybertruck was continued until Aug. 28.



The backstory:

Back in October 2024, the drivers of a Cybertruck and a Lamborghini were seen racing down Leesburg Pike in a video posted on social media . The video went viral—even Tesla CEO Elon Musk retweeted a video of the race.

Now, Carlos Montero will spend five days at Fairfax County’s adult detention center. Montero was driving the Lamborghini.

He left court Thursday afternoon with his wife by his side after being sentenced to 90 days in jail with 85 days suspended.

He was also fined $750 for the reckless driving charge and $200 for the failure to obey a lane marking charge.

Both drivers—Montero and the other driver, Christian Camacho—were found guilty of reckless driving.

Sentencing for Camacho was continued until Aug. 28.

Video evidence:

Prosecutors played a video twice showing the judge the viral video of the dangerous race on the heavily traveled Leesburg Pike on October 13, 2024 at 12:09 p.m. This was despite Montero’s attorney’s objection.

Montero’s attorney says he has completed a driver safety course and community service.

The prosecution said this was not an isolated incident and goes beyond reckless driving—it placed the public at extreme risk.

In court, Montero said, "I always want to set up a good example for my family and my children. I apologize for my actions and will do better in the future."

He declined to comment on camera.

The prosecution was pushing for a "period of incarceration so this is a victory."