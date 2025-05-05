The Brief Driver struck and killed after fleeing police on I-495, officers say. Incident began during a traffic stop early Monday morning. Authorities investigating, asking for public assistance.



A driver was struck and killed on Interstate 495 early Monday after fleeing police during a traffic stop, authorities said.

Driver struck on I-495

What we know:

The incident began around 2:45 a.m. when officers attempted to pull over a vehicle on northbound I-495 near Annapolis Road. The driver drove away but was later spotted stopped on the shoulder near Kenilworth Avenue. As an officer approached, the driver ran into traffic and was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The motorist who struck the individual remained on-site and is cooperating with investigators.

Police investigation ongoing

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Driver struck, killed after fleeing officer on I-495 in Maryland: police