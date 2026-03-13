The Brief A driver died after fleeing a traffic stop in a stolen vehicle and crashing near Hains Point, police say. Officers rescued all three occupants from the burning car; the two passengers survived. Road closures have been lifted, and the crash remains under investigation.



U.S. Park Police say a driver died after fleeing a traffic stop in a stolen vehicle and crashing near Hains Point late Thursday.

What we know:

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle along Basin Drive after confirming it was stolen, but the driver failed to yield and sped off, officials told FOX 5. Police deployed a tire‑deflation device, though the vehicle continued at a high rate of speed before the driver lost control and struck a tree near the Inlet Bridge. The car then caught fire.

Officers pulled all three occupants from the burning vehicle as a U.S. Park Police helicopter and D.C. Fire and EMS crews responded. All three were taken to local hospitals. The driver later died from their injuries, while the two passengers were treated for injuries that were not life‑threatening.

Road closures in the area have since been lifted. The driver’s identity has not been released, and the crash remains under investigation.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Driver of stolen vehicle dies after fleeing traffic stop in DC, police say