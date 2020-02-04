Driver seen 'frantically trying to escape' as vehicle sunk into Potomac River in Georgetown, police say

Authorities say the driver of a vehicle that was found submerged in the Potomac River early Tuesday morning was fighting for his life as it sank into the water. According to a police report, the man inside the truck was seen 'frantically trying to escape' as the vehicle went under.

The incident was reported just after midnight in the Georgetown area near the Kennedy Center and Thompson's Boathouse at the foot of Virginia Avenue in the northwest.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The driver's body was recovered around 2 a.m. It is unclear what caused the vehicle's operator to drive into the river. The incident is still under investigation.