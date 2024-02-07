Expand / Collapse search

Driver rams into 2 police cars during pursuit from Tysons Corner Center: police

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 2:46PM
Virginia
FOX 5 DC

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Fairfax County police are responding to a suspect pursuit that ended with two officers facing injuries.

Police arrived in the area of 2001 International Drive and attempted to stop a gray Dodge Charger that was wanted for grand larceny. According to police, the vehicle then rammed into two police cars, injuring officers. 

No word on the condition of the officers involved. 

This continues to be an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX 5 for updates. 

Featured

Winter will return to DC following springlike weekend with temps nearly 20 degrees above normal
article

Winter will return to DC following springlike weekend with temps nearly 20 degrees above normal

Springlike temperatures are coming to the Washington, D.C region this weekend, but snow lovers, don’t lose hope of seeing more flakes just yet!