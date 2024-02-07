Driver rams into 2 police cars during pursuit from Tysons Corner Center: police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Fairfax County police are responding to a suspect pursuit that ended with two officers facing injuries.
Police arrived in the area of 2001 International Drive and attempted to stop a gray Dodge Charger that was wanted for grand larceny. According to police, the vehicle then rammed into two police cars, injuring officers.
No word on the condition of the officers involved.
This continues to be an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.
