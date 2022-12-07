Driver pulled from vehicle that crashed off roadway above Rock Creek
WASHINGTON - Emergency crews pulled a driver from their car Wednesday after the vehicle went off the roadway and was precariously perched along the bank above Rock Creek.
The crash was reported around 930 a.m. along northbound Rock Creek Parkway just south of P Street in northwest D.C.
Images from DC Fire and EMS show the vehicle off the roadway. Crews were able to stabilize the car and remove the patient who was assessed at the scene.
DC Fire and EMS / @dcfireems