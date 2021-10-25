Driver pistol-whipped during Stafford County road-rage attack, police say

Authorities say a driver was pistol-whipped during a road-rage attack over the weekend in Stafford County.

The incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in a shopping plaza in the 1000 block of Warrenton Road in the Fredericksburg area.

Officers say the victim and the suspect cut each other off and brake checked each other on southbound Interstate-95 at around 7 p.m. The victim told police the suspect followed him as he exited onto Warrenton Road and parked near the rear of the Firehouse Subs restaurant.

The victim told police that the suspect struck him several times and attempted to shoot him with a handgun – but the gun did not fire. The suspect then began to pistol-whip the victim and tried to take his keys before fleeing in his vehicle, the victim told police.

Officers say the suspect has been described as a male in his twenties with longer curly hair in a bun, approximately 5-fee-10-inches tall with a muscular build and a goatee. He was driving a newer model gray Toyota Corolla.

The victim was treated for at the scene. Anyone with information or that witnessed this incident is asked to contact Detective Sanchez at 540-658-4400.