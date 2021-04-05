Driver, passenger flee after running red light and causing crash that left DC man dead, police say

Authorities are searching for the driver and passenger of a vehicle they say fled the scene after running a red light and causing a crash that left the driver of another vehicle dead at a D.C. intersection early Easter morning.

The crash happened around 1:27 a.m. at 14th and C Street in the Northeast.

Police say the driver of a red Nissan Altima was heading westbound in the 1400 block of C Street when they ran a red light and struck another car. Officers say the driver and passenger of the Nissan got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle that was stuck were both transported to a nearby hospital. Officials say the driver, 30 year-old Brian Johnson, died. The passenger of the vehicle was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

The investigation is still continuing at this time.