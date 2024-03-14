Driver killed in early morning crash in Fairfax County

Authorities say the driver of a vehicle was killed after an early morning crash in Fairfax County.

Two vehicles collided on Route 286 and Ox Road in the Fairfax Station area around 2 a.m. Thursday.

The man behind the wheel of one of the vehicles died at the scene. The man driving the other vehicle was hospitalized with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The southbound lanes of Route 286 were closed between Burke Center Parkway and Ox Road for several hours before reopening around 4:30 a.m.