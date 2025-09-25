Driver killed in crash with police vehicle in Arlington County

The Brief Driver dies after crashing into police vehicle on I-395. Officer and passenger suffer minor injuries in Arlington County crash. Roadways closed for hours as investigation continues.



A driver is dead after authorities say he crashed into a police vehicle that was involved in a traffic stop in Virginia.

Driver dies in crash

The crash happened on Wednesday around 9:40 p.m. on Interstate 395 in Arlington County.

Officials say the officer was conducting a traffic stop on the left shoulder of the highway when the driver of a Honda CRV collided with the police vehicle.

Officer, passenger injured

Authorities say the driver of the Honda was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The officer and one of the occupants in the vehicle involved in the traffic stop were both hospitalized with minor injuries.

The surrounding roadways were closed for several hours. The investigation is continuing.