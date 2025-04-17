Driver identified after slamming into light pole, hitting pedestrian, and fleeing police in Virginia
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A driver accused of crashing into a pole and several other cars before hitting a pedestrian in Fairfax County on Wednesday night has been identified.
42-year-old Jilmar Doria-Medina of Fairfax, Virginia was charged with DWI and two counts of hit-and-run.
The backstory:
According to Fairfax County police, a driver hit several cars and a light pole at the intersection of South George Mason Drive and King Street just before 8:30 p.m.
They say the driver then fled from police and crossed the line into Alexandria City where he struck a pedestrian on King Street at Dawes Avenue. The victim, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The pole was damaged, causing the power to go out in some nearby communities. King Street, between Dawes Avenue and Chesterfield Road, was closed in both directions.
