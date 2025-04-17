Driver identified after slamming into light pole, hitting pedestrian, and fleeing police in Virginia

The Brief A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a driver in Fairfax County. The driver has been identified as 42-year-old Jilmar Doria-Medina of Fairfax, Virginia. Doria-Medina was charged with DWI and two counts of hit-and-run.



A driver accused of crashing into a pole and several other cars before hitting a pedestrian in Fairfax County on Wednesday night has been identified.

42-year-old Jilmar Doria-Medina of Fairfax, Virginia was charged with DWI and two counts of hit-and-run.

The backstory:

According to Fairfax County police, a driver hit several cars and a light pole at the intersection of South George Mason Drive and King Street just before 8:30 p.m.

They say the driver then fled from police and crossed the line into Alexandria City where he struck a pedestrian on King Street at Dawes Avenue. The victim, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The pole was damaged, causing the power to go out in some nearby communities. King Street, between Dawes Avenue and Chesterfield Road, was closed in both directions.