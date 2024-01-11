Driver accused of fleeing scene of crash, leaving dead passenger behind arrested in Frederick County

The driver who left his passenger dead in a car following a crash in Frederick County has been arrested, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Gary Allan Godlove, 28, was taken into custody on Jan. 8 for the death of 24-year-old Kelby Lester.

Detectives say Lester was found dead in the front passenger seat of a vehicle that had crashed into a tree in the area of Winchester Boulevard just north of Mountville Road just after 3 a.m. on Aug. 17.

The driver of the car had fled the scene by the time police arrived. Emergency Medical Services personnel removed Lester from the vehicle and shortly after, he pronounced him dead on scene.

Following a thorough investigation, witness testimony and with evidence gathered at the scene and through technology, deputies identified Godlove as the vehicle driver.

"Due to the complexity of this incident, the lengthy investigation took a little over four months to complete, but ultimately led to successfully charging Godlove for his crimes," said Capt. Brian Woodward, FCSO Patrol Operations commander. "Deputy Bittenmaster did a great job of handling this crash from the beginning and his due diligence resulted in this successful arrest."

Godlove was taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center on Jan. 8 and his 11 charges include:

Fail to return and remain at scene of injury accident

Fail to return and remain at scene of accident involving death

Fail of driver in accident to render reasonable assistance to injured person

Failure to report accident to police

Knowingly giving false Accident report information

Negligent driving

Failure to control speed to avoid a collision

Driving without required license and authorization

Person driving motor vehicle on highway with suspended out of state license

False statement to officer

Obstructing and hindering

Godlove had his bond review hearing on Jan. 9 and a judge ordered that he be held without bond until his trial.