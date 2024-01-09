Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 5:48 AM EST until THU 12:42 AM EST, Fauquier County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM EST until WED 4:00 AM EST, Dorchester County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM EST until WED 7:00 PM EST, Dorchester County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM EST until WED 11:00 PM EST, Anne Arundel County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 10:00 PM EST until WED 6:00 AM EST, Stafford County, Charles County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 10:00 PM EST until WED 10:00 AM EST, District of Columbia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Fairfax County, Prince George's County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM EST until WED 1:00 AM EST, District of Columbia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Fairfax County, Stafford County, Anne Arundel County, Central and Southeast Montgomery County, Charles County, Prince George's County

Police seize suspected marijuana, crack cocaine, promethazine, 9 mm Glock semi-automatic handgun in Maryland

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. - Police continue to investigate after seizing suspected marijuana, crack cocaine, promethazine, a 9 mm Glock semi-automatic handgun, and more at a Red Roof Inn in Glen Burnie

In response to a disorderly subject, police arrived at the Red Roof Inn at 6600 Ritchie Highway on Monday, January 8, around 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located the suspect, whom they knew to have outstanding warrants, and placed him in custody. 

Police spotted suspected promethazine and codeine inside the suspect’s room. Detectives secured the room until a search warrant was obtained. The search resulted in the seizure of approximately 281.47 grams of suspected marijuana, approximately 4.79 grams of suspected crack cocaine, one suspected Adderall pill, 10 suspected Alprazolam pills, 2.5 suspected Clonazepam pills, approximately 1938 grams of suspected Promethazine, and a 9 mm Glock semi-automatic handgun. 

Police learned that the suspect is prohibited from possessing firearms. 

He was charged accordingly.

