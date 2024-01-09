Police seize suspected marijuana, crack cocaine, promethazine, 9 mm Glock semi-automatic handgun in Maryland

Police continue to investigate after seizing suspected marijuana, crack cocaine, promethazine, a 9 mm Glock semi-automatic handgun, and more at a Red Roof Inn in Glen Burnie.

In response to a disorderly subject, police arrived at the Red Roof Inn at 6600 Ritchie Highway on Monday, January 8, around 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located the suspect, whom they knew to have outstanding warrants, and placed him in custody.

Approximately 281.47 grams of suspected marijuana, approximately 4.79 grams of suspected crack cocaine, one suspected Adderall pill, 10 suspected Alprazolam pills, 2.5 suspected Clonazepam pills, approximately 1938 grams of suspected Promethazine, an Expand

Police spotted suspected promethazine and codeine inside the suspect’s room. Detectives secured the room until a search warrant was obtained. The search resulted in the seizure of approximately 281.47 grams of suspected marijuana, approximately 4.79 grams of suspected crack cocaine, one suspected Adderall pill, 10 suspected Alprazolam pills, 2.5 suspected Clonazepam pills, approximately 1938 grams of suspected Promethazine, and a 9 mm Glock semi-automatic handgun.

Police learned that the suspect is prohibited from possessing firearms.

He was charged accordingly.