Driver flees on foot after hit-and-run in Prince William County

Prince William County police are investigating a morning hit-and-run crash in the area of Yorkshire Lane and Old Centreville Road where the driver fled on foot.

Area residents can expect a heavy police presence and potential traffic delays. Police are asking residents to report any suspicious activity.

Police say area schools have been notified as a precaution.

PWC hit-and-run suspect

It is believed that Jaquan Malik Fitchett is the suspected driver who fled from the felony hit-and-run crash. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.

This remains an ongoing investigation.


