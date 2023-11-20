Driver flees ambulance after crash left tractor-trailer driver dead in Virginia: police

Virginia State Police are searching for the driver of a sedan they say fled the scene of a crash that left the driver of a tractor-trailer dead.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. Sunday in Prince William County.

Police say the two vehicles collided in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near mile marker 156 in the Woodbridge area.

The tractor-trailer struck an overpass support pillar, causing the trailer to rip open and the contents to spill onto the highway. The man behind the wheel of the truck died at the scene.

Authorities say that while the driver of the sedan was being treated by emergency crews at the scene, he fled the ambulance and ran from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.