Driver fires shot at 2 suspects attempting to rob armored vehicle in Hyattsville

Hyattsville Police are investigating after shots were fired as two suspects attempted to rob an armored vehicle Tuesday.

According to police, the incident happened in the area of the 5500 block of Baltimore Avenue.

Two suspects tried to rob the armored vehicle and the driver fired his weapon at the suspects. It’s unknown if either of them were injured.

The suspects then fled in a minivan-style vehicle.

The victim was not injured. Police are continuing to investigate.

