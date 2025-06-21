Driver fires gunshots at Tesla in Virginia road rage incident

Police have released an image of a vehicle that was involved in a road rage incident in Virginia.

Virginia State Police continue to investigate a road rage incident and shooting that occurred at approximately 2:15 p.m. Friday afternoon in the area of the 122-mile marker on Interstate 95 southbound in Spotsylvania County.

Police say the incident occurred between a black Tesla and a pickup truck, possibly a black Toyota Tacoma. The Tesla was struck by gunfire multiple times following the road rage incident.

There were no injuries.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Virginia State Police.