Authorities say a driver was dragged by a group of armed carjackers who rear-ended him before stealing his vehicle early Monday morning in Fairfax County.

The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Manchester Boulevard in Kingstowne.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Driver dragged by armed carjackers who rear-ended him before stealing vehicle: police

Police believe the driver was in his vehicle when he was read-ended by the alleged carjackers. When he got out, four armed men approached him. Officers say they stole his car and dragged him 100 feet in the process.

The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

The carjackers fled in a white BMW. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.