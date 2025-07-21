Driver dies in fiery crash with excavator at Virginia construction site, police say

The Brief Car hits excavator and bursts into flames. Driver dies at scene in Newport News. Crash remains under investigation.



A 21-year-old man died Saturday after his car veered off Interstate 64 and crashed into a parked excavator at a construction site in Newport News, according to Virginia State Police.

Fiery crash kills driver

What we know:

The crash occurred around 11:53 p.m. near Oyster Point Road. Troopers said the vehicle first struck a highway attenuator before hitting the excavator.

It then caught fire and was fully engulfed in flames. The driver was unable to escape and died at the scene.

Investigation underway

His identity has not been released. The crash remains under investigation.