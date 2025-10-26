Driver dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in Ellicott City

article

The Brief A man died on Sunday after fleeing police during a traffic stop. Rogers Avenue was closed for about six hours following the crash as police conducted their investigation. Details about why the driver fled or any potential factors contributing to the crash have not been released by police yet.



A man died on Sunday after fleeing police during a traffic stop in Ellicott City, prompting an investigation by Howard County police.

Police investigation into the crash

What we know:

At 9:38 a.m. on Oct. 26, an officer in an unmarked police vehicle tried to stop a 2013 Honda Accord near Route 29 and Rogers Avenue. The vehicle fled, and shortly after, it crashed into a utility pole on Rogers Avenue past Faber Way, according to police.

The driver, an adult male, was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rogers Avenue was closed for about six hours following the crash as police conducted their investigation.

What we don't know:

Details about why the driver fled or any potential factors contributing to the crash have not been released by police yet.