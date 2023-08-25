Driver dead in 3-vehicle crash on Indian Head Highway

Authorities say a driver was killed in a violent crash involving three vehicles in Fort Washington.

The crash happened around 9:50 p.m. along Indian Head Highway and Farmington Drive.

Prince George's County Police say one driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Another driver and a passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The third driver was not injured.

Indian Head Highway southbound was closed between Old Fort Road and Livingston Road but has since reopened.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS.