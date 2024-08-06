Driver dead after crashing into parked cars in Prince George’s County

A man is dead after police say he crashed his vehicle into a row of parked cars near a shopping plaza in Prince George’s County.

Investigators say 79-year-old Kenneth Moore of Temple Hills was slowly driving in a parking lot in the 6300 block of Coventry Way Monday around 12:30 p.m. when the vehicle suddenly accelerated.

Moore’s car crossed over Coventry Way and crashed into four unoccupied parked vehicles. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.