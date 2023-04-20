Driver killed after crashing into tow truck at scene of collision in Prince George's County

Authorities say the driver of a vehicle is dead after crashing into the back of a tow truck Wednesday night in Prince George's County.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on northbound Branch Avenue prior to I-495 in Clinton.

Investigators say the driver of a 2003 Honda Accord struck the back of a tow truck that was removing vehicles involved in a prior crash.

The collision pushed the tow truck into the rear of a Maryland State Police vehicle.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation into the crash is continuing at this time.