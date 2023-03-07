Driver crashes into parked car in DC's Mount Vernon Square

A driver crashed into the back of a parked car in Mount Vernon Square on Sunday, causing an unusual scene.

DC Police responded to the 1100 block of 9th St NW on Sunday around 11:50 p.m. for the report of a traffic accident.

Police say it appears the driver of a vehicle had attempted to put her car in park but had accidentally pressed the gas.

The driver was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.