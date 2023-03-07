18-year-old student killed, driver hospitalized after crash in Prince George’s County

Authorities say an 18-year-old female student is dead after a crash in Prince George's County that happened a mile away from an Upper Marlboro high school.

The crash was reported shortly before 9 a.m. along the northbound lanes of Ritchie Marlboro Road near Dunsmore Terrace in the Upper Marlboro area.

Acting Deputy Chief Anthony Cline said a single vehicle driven by an 18-year-old male student struck a landscaping truck and empty trailer that was parked on the side of the road. The passenger in the striking vehicle, identified as an 18-year-old female, died at the scene. The driver was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Cline said preliminarily, no other vehicles were involved in the crash. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reports that Cline could not confirm - but could not rule out - the vehicle being involved in a drag race at the time of the crash. Cline said investigators will speak with witnesses and are searching for any video footage of the crash that may have been captured.

FOX 5’s Bob Barnard spoke with a person at the scene who said his brother was the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash. The person told Barnard that his brother and the female passenger who was killed were heading to nearby Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School when the crash happened.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.