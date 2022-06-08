Driver crashes into building in Southeast DC before fleeing in vehicle, authorities say
WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for the driver of a vehicle they say crashed into a building in Southeast D.C. and drove away.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
DC Fire and EMS @dcfireems
The incident was reported around 6:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Yuma Street. Two people were evacuated from the building.
Officials say the crash caused structural compromise issues and will need to be inspected.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE
No injuries were reported.
DC Fire and EMS@dcfireems