Driver crashes into building in single-vehicle collision
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Authorities continue to investigate a single-vehicle collision in Upper Marlboro.
Police arrived in the area of 15000 block of Marlboro Pike in response to a vehicle crashing into a building.
According to Prince George's County officials, the driver was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. There were no other reported injuries in this incident.
No word on the cause of the collision. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the authorities.