Driver crashes car into Centreville house, causing serious damage

A driver in Centreville crashed into a house Tuesday afternoon, and now detectives are trying to figure out why.

SkyFox flew over the home on Carlbern Drive and captured footage of the serious damage.

Photo via Fairfax County Fire & Rescue

Fairfax Fire and Rescue members pulled one person who was trapped in the car out, and they were taken to the hospital.

Their condition has not been disclosed thus far.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.

