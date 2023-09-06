The driver of a vehicle was hospitalized early Wednesday morning after police say he was shot while behind the wheel at a D.C. intersection then crashed into a nearby building.

Authorities say the shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Minnesota Avenue.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Driver crashes car after being shot at DC intersection

Police found multiple bullet holes in the vehicle. Investigators say the man behind the wheel sustained multiple gunshot wounds before crashing into the wall of a nearby building.

He was unconscious but breathing when he was transported. The investigation is continuing at this time.