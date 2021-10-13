Driver who crashed after being shot in Glenarden identified

Prince George's County police have identified a driver was killed after he was shot and his vehicle crashed on Ardwick Ardmore Road in Glenarden Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the victim, who died near the intersection with Martin Luther King Jr. Highway around 2:05 p.m., was 47-year-old Marquette Best of Bowie.

The intersection was shut down for hours while police investigated.

They have not yet released any suspect information.

