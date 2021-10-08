Expand / Collapse search

2 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at Prince George's County senior living facility

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - Authorities say two people are dead and one person is in custody after a shooting at a senior living facility in Prince George's County.

The incident was reported around 9:15 a.m. in the 500 block of Suffolk Avenue in Capitol Heights.

The shooting prompted police to have residents shelter in place.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.