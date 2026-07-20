Skeletal remains found in Maryland river may be missing NJ woman: police

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The Brief Human remains were discovered Friday morning in a creek bed near Route 702 and Interstate 695 in Baltimore County. Investigators suspect the remains belong to Kimberly Gordon, 46, of New Jersey, who went missing in Maryland last month. The Medical Examiner is working to confirm the identity and cause of death.



A discovery in Maryland could provide critical answers in a nearly monthlong missing persons investigation that has now crossed state lines from New Jersey.

What we know:

On Friday morning, investigators located skeletal remains in a tributary of the Back River near the interchange of Route 702 and Interstate 695 in Baltimore County.

Authorities are investigating if the remains belong to Kimberly Gordon, a 46-year-old New Jersey resident who was last seen in the Essex/White Marsh area near Pulaski Highway and Rossville Boulevard on June 21.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is currently working to formally confirm the identity of the remains and determine the cause of death.

Dig deeper:

Investigators believe Gordon was involved in a vehicle crash the day she went missing, and may have sustained a head injury.

Her vehicle, a white 2024 Hyundai Elantra displaying a wide-load sign and stickers bearing her name and phone number on the side windows, has since been recovered.

She was reported missing by the Lopatcong Township Police Department in New Jersey.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding Kimberly Gordon’s disappearance or the discovery near Route 702 and I-695 is strongly urged to contact local authorities immediately.