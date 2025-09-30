Driver charged with DUI after crashing into school bus in Waldorf, Md.

article

The Brief David Wayne Coffren, 32, of Waldorf, has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after he collided with a school bus. The school bus was carrying members of the Westlake High School JV football team, coaches and staff. Two students were transported by ambulance to the Charles Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.



David Wayne Coffren, 32, of Waldorf, has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after he collided with a school bus in the 3700 block of Leonardtown Road in Waldorf on Monday.

Coffren was arrested on scene after showing signs of impairment.

David Wayne Coffren Jr. (Charles County Crime Solvers)

2 students transported

What we know:

At 8:12 p.m. on Sept. 29, officers responded to the scene. An investigation revealed that Coffren, driving a Camaro, was traveling southbound on Leonardtown Road when he struck the rear of a school bus carrying members of the Westlake High School JV football team, coaches and staff, police say. The team was reportedly on their way to a game at Thomas Stone High School.

A total of 28 people were on the bus, and two students were transported by ambulance to the Charles Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Fire/EMS also provided treatment on scene.

Investigation further revealed that Coffren was driving with a 7-year-old child in the car who was not restrained in a booster seat. The child is now in the custody of a family member.

Coffren has since been charged with driving while impaired with a minor, reckless driving, speed greater than reasonable and failure to restrain a child in a car seat, among other traffic citations, according to police.

What we don't know:

The investigation is ongoing.