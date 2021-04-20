Driver arrested after smashing into DC police gate

A suspect will likely face driving under the influence charges after plowing into a D.C. police station gate Tuesday evening, according to the authorities.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

D.C. police say the man crashed into the gate at the First District Station in the 100 block of M Street, Southwest while it was closing around 7:15 p.m.

READ MORE: DC police ID women who were found shot to death amid a fire in Southeast

The man – who has not been identified – will likely face an unlawful entry charge along with the DUI, police say.

