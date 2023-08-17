A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in northwest D.C.

The crash was reported just before 9 p.m. along the 900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Driver arrested after deadly pedestrian crash on Pennsylvania Avenue in DC

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say the striking vehicle remained on the scene. The driver of the vehicle was arrested.

Several roads in the area were closed during the investigation.