Dr. Cheryl Wood on The Good Word: 'Live life now'

International motivational speaker and Prince George's County native Dr. Cheryl Wood also known as "Cheryl Empowers"

Dr. Wood is best known for her empowering speeches across the globe, encouraging women to be and become the best versions of themselves by pursuing their passions. Dr. Wood says she focuses on equipping women with the tools to share their unique voice courageously.

She is the founder of VOCALIZE Women Speakers Academy and the Women Who Prosper conference.

