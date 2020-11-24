Dr. Anthony Fauci sits down with FOX 5 in one-on-one interview on COVID-19

FOX 5's Lindsay Watts sits down with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, for a one-on-one interview on the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday night.

In her interview, Watts asks Fauci about the White House task force recommendations that Americans make "significant" behavior changes, Joe Biden's transition and the return to schools for students across the country.

Watts: The White House task force is recommending Americans make "significant" changes. What types of changes are they referring to?

Fauci: What we're talking about is not necessarily behavior changes. It's getting everyone on the same page of implementing certain public health measures that we know make a difference in preventing surges of infection, as well as, to blunt the surges we're seeing. They're really easy to implement, but we haven't had consistent implementation.

Watts: Do you forsee there being more of a national strategy, including a national mandate to wear a mask?

Fauci: I'm not so sure there will be a national mandate, but surely a strong encouragement to utilize masks. If president-elect Biden decides to make a national mandate, I would encourage people to abide by that mandate.

