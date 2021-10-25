Dozens of school bus routes canceled in Charles County Monday due to reported driver 'sick-out'

Reports of another bus driver sick-out are threatening to impact the school commute in Charles County Monday.

According to information posted online by Charles County Public Schools, over 80 morning bus routes have been canceled.

Charles County Public Schools experienced major disruptions last week when 62 bus drivers called out sick Friday morning. Officials said dozens of school buses and over 150 routes were affected.

In a message to parents last week, School Superintendent Maria Navarro said officials were monitoring the situation and would "utilize all available transportation resources" to make sure students got to school and returned home safely.

Here’s a list of the latest route coverage plans and cancellations.