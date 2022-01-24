Dozens displaced after fire at Prince George’s County apartment building

At least 22 adults and 10 juveniles were displaced after a fire at a Prince George's County apartment building.

The two-alarm fire was reported around 8:47 p.m. Sunday at a three-floor building in the 11300 block of Evans Trail in Beltsville.

Authorities say no injuries were reported and all residents were safe. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.