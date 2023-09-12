Expand / Collapse search

Downtown Red Line stations to shut down during holiday season: WMATA

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority
WASHINGTON - Red Line stations from Farragut North to Judiciary Square will be shut down in December for repairs, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced Monday. 

Starting December 18 until December 30, Farragut North, Metro Center and Gallery Place will be closed for "critical safety repairs," WMATA announced this week. Judiciary Square station will be closed from December 22 to December 24. 

WMATA says they see about 40% lower ridership around the holidays. 

Needed repairs include installing fiber-optic cables, installing platform edge lighting, replacing a "severely deteriorated" concrete beam and replacing a switch machine at Judiciary Square that has "reached the end of its usable life." 

Shuttle buses will run between DuPont Circle and Union Station to serve the closed stations. All other lines will continue to operate as normal. 

