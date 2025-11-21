Downtown DC Holiday Market: Hours, parking and what to know
WASHINGTON - The holiday season has arrived, and the Downtown D.C. Holiday Market is back. Here’s what you need to know to enjoy family‑friendly festivities!
When
The market will be open daily from November 21 through December 23 (closed Thanksgiving Day).
Monday–Thursday, 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Friday–Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Where
The DowntownDC Holiday Market is in the heart of Washington D.C.
F Street Between 7th and 9th streets NW
What
Featuring 119 small businesses, 15 food vendors and live entertainment, the holiday market offers a family‑friendly destination for shopping and seasonal celebrations.
Parking
Atlantic Parking
6am-12am
505 9th St NW
Colonial Parking
Open 24 hours
701 9th St NW
SP+
7am-10pm
930 H St NW
Colonial Parking
6am-10pm
799 9th St NW
Park Chirp
6am-7pm
901 F St NW
Metro
Metrorail
Gallery Place-Chinatown Station (Red/Green/Yellow Lines) 7th and G Street Exit
Metrobus
D40 Bus
7th St NW & F St NW
X9 Limited Bus
9th St NW & G St NW
D20/D2X Buses
H St NW & 7th St NW
D24 Bus
E St NW & 7th St NW
D94 Bus
G St NW & 9th St NW
D10 Bus
Pennsylvania Ave NW & 7th St NW
Plan your trip using the WMATA Trip Planner
Capital Bikeshare
Bike station located at 625 9th Street NW
Other Downtown Holiday Events
Enjoy other holiday events downtown, including:
- Frosted at Franklin Park, running Nov. 21 through Jan. 7.
- The National Mistletoe activation at Anthem Row opens Nov. 21
- National Kiss Under the Mistletoe event on Dec. 13
More information online.
