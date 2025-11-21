Expand / Collapse search

Downtown DC Holiday Market: Hours, parking and what to know

By
Updated  November 21, 2025 12:25pm EST
News
FOX 5 DC
DC Holiday Market opens marking start of holiday season

DC Holiday Market opens marking start of holiday season

The holiday season is here and D.C.'s Downtown Holiday Market is back – with some new additions this year!

The Brief

    • Open daily Nov. 21–Dec. 23 on F Street NW (closed Thanksgiving Day).
    • Located between 7th and 9th streets in downtown Washington, D.C.
    • Features 119 small businesses, 15 food vendors and live entertainment.

WASHINGTON - The holiday season has arrived, and the Downtown D.C. Holiday Market is back. Here’s what you need to know to enjoy family‑friendly festivities!

When

The market will be open daily from November 21 through December 23 (closed Thanksgiving Day).

Monday–Thursday, 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday–Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Where

The DowntownDC Holiday Market is in the heart of Washington D.C.

F Street Between 7th and 9th streets NW

What

Featuring 119 small businesses, 15 food vendors and live entertainment, the holiday market offers a family‑friendly destination for shopping and seasonal celebrations.

Downtown DC Holiday Market Vendors Map

Parking

Atlantic Parking
6am-12am
505 9th St NW

Colonial Parking
Open 24 hours
701 9th St NW

SP+
7am-10pm
930 H St NW

Colonial Parking
6am-10pm
799 9th St NW

Park Chirp
6am-7pm
901 F St NW

Downtown DC Holiday Market Map

Metro

Metrorail

Gallery Place-Chinatown Station (Red/Green/Yellow Lines) 7th and G Street Exit

Metrobus

D40 Bus
7th St NW & F St NW

X9 Limited Bus
9th St NW & G St NW

D20/D2X Buses
H St NW & 7th St NW

D24 Bus
E St NW & 7th St NW

D94 Bus
G St NW & 9th St NW

D10 Bus
Pennsylvania Ave NW & 7th St NW

Plan your trip using the WMATA Trip Planner

Capital Bikeshare

Bike station located at 625 9th Street NW

Other Downtown Holiday Events

Enjoy other holiday events downtown, including:

  • Frosted at Franklin Park, running Nov. 21 through Jan. 7.
  • The National Mistletoe activation at Anthem Row opens Nov. 21
  • National Kiss Under the Mistletoe event on Dec. 13

More information online.

Image 1 of 3

Downtown DC Holiday Market: Hours, parking and what to know

The Source: Information in this article comes from DowntownDC.org.

NewsHolidaysWashington, D.C.Top Stories