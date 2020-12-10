Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, to join faculty at Georgetown Law

Georgetown Law announced Thursday that Douglas Emhoff, husband of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, will join the faculty in January.

“I am delighted that Douglas Emhoff will be joining our faculty,” said Georgetown Law Dean William M. Treanor. “Doug is one of the nation’s leading intellectual property and business litigators, and he has a strong commitment to social justice. I know our students will greatly benefit from his experience and insight, and I am eagerly looking forward to his arrival.”

Emhoff will serve as a Distinguished Visitor from Practice, drawing in part on his expertise in media and entertainment matters to teach related coursework, starting with “Entertainment Law Disputes” in the upcoming spring semester.

Additionally, Emhoff will serve as a Distinguished Fellow of Georgetown Law’s Institute for Technology Law and Policy, as part of a new entertainment and media law initiative that will include a speaker series and other projects.

In his almost 30-year career, Emhoff has been known for litigating high-stakes disputes with an emphasis on media, entertainment, and intellectual property matters.

“I’ve long wanted to teach and serve the next generation of young lawyers,” Emhoff said. “I couldn’t be more excited to join the Georgetown community.”