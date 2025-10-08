DoorDash predicts America's favorite 2025 Halloween candy

The Brief DoorDash cast its guess for this year's front-running sweets. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups remain the most popular Halloween candy.



Based on recent fall orders, DoorDash expects Hershey's Cookies ‘N’ Creme appear to be a leading treat of the 2025 season.

By the numbers:

October 2024 data shows that, out of the top 10 candies that filled buckets across the nation, the leading four are all chocolate. New contenders that made the list were fruity classics: Sour Patch Kids and Skittles.

Raisins were also unexpectedly popular with 522% growth year over year during the week of Halloween. Savory snacks are also a growing trend with crackers and pretzels making their way into the mix.

What they're saying:

While some handouts are making their debut, others are rising from the grave and making a nostalgic return. 90's kids may be surprised to see Baby Bottle Pops and Dum-Dums making a comeback. And apparently, trick-or-treaters are craving "grandma candy" this year, like Necco Wafers and Strawberry Bon Bons.

"Candy has become a kind of time capsule, with millennial parents passing down the staples they grew up with, while Gen Z and Gen Alpha are reinterpreting those same treats as retro comfort," DoorDash Consumer Trends Expert Cristen Milliner said. "What might have once been written off as ‘cringe’ by younger generations is now being embraced."