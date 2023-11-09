Doorbell cam shows armed suspects stealing UPS truck in Prince George's County

An armed carjacking of a UPS truck in Prince George’s County was caught on a doorbell camera.

A UPS driver was out delivering packages Sunday when several suspects surrounded her, and took off with her truck in broad daylight.

Prince George’s County police say detectives responded to the 9000 block of Elk Avenue in Glenarden around 2 p.m.

That address is in the newly developed Westridge Westphalia neighborhood.

The carjacking was caught on camera and FOX 5 got a look at the exclusive Ring doorbell footage.

In it, you can see the UPS driver surrounded by what looks to be several suspects.

You can also hear her yell that her truck was taken at gunpoint.

The neighbor who shared that video with FOX 5 says he originally thought there was a couple outside fighting and was shocked to learn a carjacking happened in broad daylight.

"It’s very brazen, in the middle of the day. Most of the homes have cameras, so to do that right in front of everybody’s house who has front view cameras, it’s a little unnerving," said the neighbor who did not want to be identified.

"You hope things get a little better. Maybe it’s the climate, but it’s unfortunate you have to be vigilant and watch your back," he added.

UPS put out a statement saying in part that they are aware of the incident and cooperating with the investigation.

Police say the victim was not injured and there have been no arrests made at this time.

The neighbor told FOX 5 the UPS truck was abandoned not far from where it was stolen.

He says he even saw a tow truck pull it through the neighborhood shortly after the incident.