'Don't do nothing crazy, it's a simple robbery': Delivery driver’s vehicle stolen at gunpoint in DC

D.C. police are searching for suspects after a delivery driver had his vehicle stolen at gunpoint.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. on January 10 in the 800 block of Barnaby Street in southeast Washington.

The victim told officers that as he was exiting the building, two men wearing black ski masks pulled a gun and confronted him. According to a police report, the man told police one of the suspects said, "Don't do nothing crazy, it's a simple robbery," before he was robbed of his wallet and keys. The men then fled in the victim’s vehicle.

Dont do nothing crazy, its a simple robbery: Delivery driver’s vehicle stolen at gunpoint in DC (DC Police)

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects. The man’s car was later recovered.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.